Margaret Howe Lovatt: the woman had a sexual relationship with a dolphin – People – Culture

Margaret Howe Lovatt grew up with talking animals. Books like ‘Miss Kelly’ -a story in which a cat learns to speak- inspired her to enter the world of biology and natural sciences, becoming an amateur naturalist who dreamed of being able to contribute to the world of animals.

His desire was so great that at the age of 23 the opportunity of his life opened up. A project that she never hesitated to reject and that she would bring her closer to her most precious goal: teach an animal how to communicate with a human being through verbal language.

It all started in 1963 when I was at a family party in the US Virgin Islands. There, his brother-in-law mentioned that there was a secret laboratory on the eastern end of the island of Saint Thomas, where they were working on dolphins.

Indeed, at that time the scientist and director of the laboratory Gregory Bateson was doing an experiment that He intended to teach three young dolphins to speak: Sissy, Pamela and Peter. They were all in a large underground aquarium created exclusively for scientific research, which Lovatt visited as soon as he learned of its existence.

According to what is recounted in the documentary ‘The Girl Who Talked to the Dolphins’ by the British media ‘BBC’, Bateson was pleasantly surprised by the young woman’s first visit. It was not common for him to receive some kind of offer, especially from someone who was not trained or qualified to interact with animals all the time.

However, he was fascinated with the woman’s observation skills, which is why he offered to stay as long as she wanted. And so he did. Margaret traveled as often as she could. to the ‘dolphinium’ until one day, without realizing it, he started working with them.

In 1964, after having generated a connection with these cetaceans, he began to formally work with them based on activities and lessons that would help them recreate human sounds. His routine was almost always the same: go very early, dive with them and leave at night to return home. It seemed like an almost normal job, but because of these hours, which limited Lovatt’s stay with the animals, he didn’t see the results he wanted.

It was then that he decided that the best thing to do would be to stay with them 24 hours a day, because part of his potential could be wasted at night.

Peter and Margaret: a relationship that ended in tragedy

As a consequence of this decision, the relationship between the animals and the naturalist grew closer and closer. Lovatt and Bateson lived in the building for three months, having waterproofed the entire place and created a suitable atmosphere for them to live with the mammals.

From the beginning they sought to move forward with the research as soon as possible, which is why this seemed like a great idea in order to generate faster results. However, they did not count on Peter, the only male dolphin, she was at a reproductive age where she could easily become aroused.

“I chose to work with Peter because he hadn’t had any human-like sound training and the other two had”, explained Margaret in the documentary. It turns out that the scientist decided to foster him in order to focus on his development, which was documented in a series of tapes in which she is heard trying to give Peter instructions.

But it all started to get a little weird when he realized that the dolphin had sexual urges for her. In the documentary series you can see a testimony that said: “It was not sexual on my part. sexy maybe. It seemed to me that she made the bond closer. Not because of the sexual activity, but because of the lack of having to keep breaking up. And that’s really all it was. She was there to meet Peter. That was part of Peter.”

The scandal broke out when they found out that Margaret stimulated the dolphin when it rubbed on her body. According to her, constantly transporting him to Sissy and Pamela was quite difficult, interrupted the lessons and delayed the process.

The first time this story was heard was in 1970 in the American magazine ‘Hustler’. In it, there was an article that described the relationship between the two. Thus began the decline of experiment that was even financed by NASA and the United States Navy, since they were interested in talking with extraterrestrial life forms.

peter’s end

Due to the scandal since it was also known that they work with LSD drugs in mammalsthe project quickly ran out of funds and they had to close the facilities.

The dolphins were taken to another laboratory where the welfare of the animals would be in charge and Lovatt, for his part, definitively dissociated himself from the project.

However, a few weeks later, she learned that Peter had deteriorated rapidly, and that’s when she received some bad news. The mammal had died “due to sadness” and the captive conditions in which it was found.

