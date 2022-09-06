Margaret Mary Drake Barnes OntarioNew Waterford 1949 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Obituary of Margaret Mary Drake Barnes: Ontario, New Waterford

It is with broken hearts that the family of Marg Drake Barnes announces her unexpected passing on June 28, 2022 in Ontario. She leaves behind her partner, Roger Berkeley; her sisters, Mary, Willie, Trish, Lee, Jackie and their families. A beloved aunt to many and a cherished grandmother to Sydney Rae and Kennedy Neil Marschdorf.

Born in New Waterford, NS to the late Elizabeth and Bill Tobin.

Predeceased by her brother-in-law, Gary and her nephew, Shane.

Marg was well known for her kindness and generous spirit. She retired to Cape Breton for 13 years and was very active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Combined Christmas Giving for many years. Give her a charity or a way to help and she would work tirelessly.

To honor Marges wishes, cremation has taken place and her cremated remains will be taken home to her beloved Cape Breton for burial.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 pm at VJ McGillivray Funeral Home, 380 Smith Street, New Waterford. The memorial service will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11 am Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.vjmcgillivray.ca.

