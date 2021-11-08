Margaret Qualley in the new The Devil Wears Prada | Amica

A The devil wears Prada in literary version. With a super series A ghost, in theory bulky. A year with Salinger by Phlippe Falardeu will be released in Italian cinemas on 11 November. It is a delightful comedy. Intelligent. Also fashion. Joanna / Margaret Qualley (27) wardrobe we would steal as a whole. All. Outfit and accessories. And then, in fact, there is JD Salinger. The most present ghost of contemporary American literature …

A year with Salinger with Margaret Qualley: the exclusive clip of the upcoming film

Because it’s a new The devil wears Prada

The definition is of the very prestigious The Telegraph. And in fact the comparison is there. In A year with Salinger there is New York. Indeed Manhattan. Indeed a certain Manhattan (seen from Brooklyn, where the protagonist lives with her boyfriend). Replace the editorial staff of Runaway, the fashion magazine, with a historic literary agency. This is where the young girl who has just arrived in town finds herself working. To be an assistant to a boss who, this time, has the physique / the look / the presence and the curriculum of Sigourney Weaver. At the height of Meryl Streep. Just like Margaret Qualley and her Joanna are compared to Anne Hathaway and her Andy. Dress code included …

JD Salinger and the true story

And here too, as in the 2006 film, there is a true story behind it. First it became a book and then a film. A year with Salinger is based on the book by Joanna Rakoff. In the 90s it arrives in the Big Apple from California. Full of literary dreams, she is a poet with a great desire to publish and grow. Grow and publish. She is hired, after the interview in the clip you see above, as Margaret’s assistant. Historical literary agent, impassive and “old style” of the great JD Salinger. The author of The young Holden (1951). A classic. That from the mid-1950s to his death in 2010, he lived isolated from the world. The “excellent ghost” of contemporary literature has written 3 other novels (Nine Stories, Frannie and Zooey And Raise the lintel, carpenters and Seymour. The introduction), stories and articles. But he never showed himself in public again. By fueling the legend and becoming a cult author.

A year with Salinger: the plot of the film

Joanna, in the film (as she was in life), is the one who, in the agency, has to respond to the letters that fans / readers write to him. With very formal answers. Or send the messages back to the sender. She spends her days like this, among Miranda (Sigourney Weaver), old dictaphones and typewriters (no computers, Margaret doesn’t want them). While the agents fall asleep after lunches washed down with martinis… The fact is that young Joanna, letter after letter, takes requests to heart. His responses become less and less cold… Like his heart …

Margaret Qualley: A star is born

Margaret Qualley in the film is truly perfect. A star was born? The answer is yes. If the “suspicion” had surfaced seeing her in the Netflix TV series Maid, A year with Salinger is confirmation. At 27, the daughter of Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley is truly the body / face of Hollywood today and in the future. He has the grace of mom. Its own only apparent fragility.

Raised on the family ranch in Missoula, she studied dance. After the courses at the American Ballet Theater and then at the French Academy in New York, he became passionate about acting. The transition from fashion, just like mom, is the intermediate step.

In 2013 he made his debut in the cinema. Gia Coppola chooses her for High pole. Then they come The Leftlovers on tv and The Nice Guys, with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. When he returns to fashion, it is to shoot the Kenzo World commercial, directed by the great and cinematic Spike Jonze. In 2019, Quentin Tarantino puts her in shorts and makes her cross the street, in Once upon a time … in Hollywood. Staring at her at the stop sign and not forgetting her, Brad Pitt...

Now, in A year with Salinger is the protagonist. Andie MacDowell nicely calls herself Margaret Qualley’s mom…

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION