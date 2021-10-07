Margaret Qualley is the new actress to fall in love with

The first thing one thinks about looking at Margaret Qualley is how incredibly beautiful she is, and that’s exactly the last thing one thinks about looking at her in Maid, the new Netflix miniseries inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name about the story of Alex, a girl who escapes with her two and a half year old daughter from the emotional abuse of her partner, reinventing herself as a cleaning lady. Despite every review that has stood since its debut day, October 1, exposes small flaws to a series that has still been hilariously received – with good reason, considering it reveals and criticizes the bureaucracy surrounding every effort to access help ( already minimal) that is supposed to be offered to women in need, without that pietism that is often used to tell these stories – everyone seems to agree on one thing: with this role, a star is definitely born.

It was Margaret Qualley that very young of Leftlovers and she was always the one who danced like crazy in the 2016 Kenzo commercial, directed by Spike Jonze. And the one with the kilometric legs that in Once upon a time in… Hollywood she was putting her feet on Brad Pitt’s windshield trying to seduce him. But in 2010, Sarah Margaret Qualley was just a 16-year-old girl who moved away to live alone, leaving the home in Asheville, North Carolina, which she shared with her parents, actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul. Qualley, to devote himself to dance turning it into a job. Which, of course, did not happen: at a certain point she realizes that with the genes she finds she could be good at acting (see Four weddings and a funeral, I start all over again, Sex, lies and videotape with which her mother managed to take off the allure of wearing sexy lingerie that they had pinned her, offering excellent acting proofs both in dramas and comedies): so she goes to New York, and she becomes very good. In 2013, while parading and posing as a model, she made her cinema debut with High pole by Gia Coppola, acquires the first experiences on TV thanks to The Leftovers (stunning Hbo series by Damon Lindelof, one of the two creators of Lost) and continues to act in independent cinema, working for Tim Sutton in Donnybrook and in Native Son, the directorial debut of artist Rashid Johnson.

Other films follow: it is the one that disappears in The Nice Guys starring Russell Crowe and Kim Basinger, he is Pussycat in Tarantino’s film Once upon a time in… Hollywood, appears in the video game Death Stranding and is also the star of My Salinger Year, on the life of Joanna Rakoff, a writer who as a young girl worked in the literary agency that represented JD Salinger. But it is once again in the television format that Qualley proves its versatility. In the miniseries Fosse / Verdon, biopic about director-choreographer Bob Fosse and wife-muse-co-director Gwen Verdon with whom Qualley can boast of having starred in the two best series of the last 10 years, uses her experience as a dancer in the part of Ann Reinking, icon of the dance and idol of Qualley with whom she obviously fears to confront: a role that anyone who has seen the series knows to be secondary, yet, thanks to her, unforgettable.

Very long hands, giant and turquoise eyes like a strange kind of proto-Eva Green of which she often takes also the mimicry and versatility on the sets (in the next film she will play a dominatrix), but with the physicality of the rubber man. Everyone who has known her has written about how smart she is and how she hates being considered a “Hollywood girl with famous parents”. He loves Donna Tartt so much that one evening, while she was in Bulgaria for a movie on Thanksgiving, reading The goldfinch she started crying feeling like Theo’s character, also alone during the same anniversary. He does not follow fashion, even if in 2012 he walked the runway for Chanel and is the testimonial of Kenzo. She turns in jumpsuit or dressed practically as she dresses in Maid yet he always seems to be that slightly unlucky but interesting person you know you might end up talking to at a party. And in the new series, which had all the potential to be a blow and which instead, above all thanks to Qualley, can be seen on a Sunday without realizing it (too bad for some clichés such as bandanas worn specifically to clean as if with the bandana cleans itself better), manages to perfectly render the psychological state of the protagonist by returning the whole spectrum of emotions, making us feel Alex’s experience.

But perhaps there was no need for either Maid, in which he plays alongside his mother (who plays Alex’s own mother) or the Spike Jonze sequence to recognize his skill. Two of his best proofs are found online. One is a short film by Miranda July that appeared on Instagram last fall, in which the two pretended to be old lovers and Margaret jokes, cries, laughs, freaks. The other also dates from the same period, when she appeared in a nine-minute music video for her sister’s song “Love Me Like You Hate Me”, Rainey Qualley, in which she danced and writhed in a long and beautiful sex scene. and love and hate with Shia LaBeouf to show the ups and downs in a couple. Although nothing is known about his current love life, after an affair with Pete Davidson it seems he had one of his own with LaBeouf, left following the revelations by his exes about his toxic and abusive behavior, demonstrating that even bad relationships can happen to “the good ones”.