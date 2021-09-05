Margaret Qualley sexual dominatrix in erotic thriller starring Christopher Abbott

As reported by Variety, Margaret Qualley And Christopher Abbott will star in Zachary Wigon’s erotic thriller Sanctuary, whose filming has just finished filming in New York.

Set in a hotel room over the course of a single night, Sanctuary centers on a sexual dominatrix (Qualley) and her wealthy client Hal (Abbott), who is on the verge of inheriting his father’s fortune. But when he tries to cut all ties with his dominatrix, according to the synopsis “a disaster ensuesThe film was written by Micah Bloomberg and produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (Whiplash, Nightcrawler). Director Zachary Wigon has already written and directed the film The Heart Machine, which debuted at SXSW in 2014 and earned a Grand Jury Award nomination.

Christopher Abbott recently joined the cast of Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef. His most recent credits include The World to Come by Mona Fastvold and in On the Count of Three by Jerrod Carmichael, in addition to the still unpublished in Italy Funny Face. As for Margaret Qualley, whose film career took a major turn with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, coming soon will star alongside his real mother, Andie MacDowell, in John Wells’ limited Netflix series Maid, scheduled for October 1st. He will also star opposite Taron Egerton in the romantic thriller Stars at Noon directed by Claire Denis, whose production will begin shortly.