Margaret Qualley, the protagonist of “Maid”: where have I already seen her?

10 films and TV series before the Netflix miniseries: cinema, television and forays into the world of fashion
Luca Fontò
October 19, 2021 at 11:33 am
She is the daughter of the actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley – but she is, above all, the protagonist of “Maid”, miniseries Netflix in ten episodes where he shares the set, for the first time, with his mother. Born in 1994 in Montana and close to 27, she was formed as dancer before as an actress, qualities that will surely help her in the next role of Ginger Rogers in “Fred & Ginger,” opposite ex-Billy Elliot Jamie Bell. Between films, series and miniseries, here are ten titles that summarize the eight-year career of Margaret Qualley.
Once upon a time in… Hollywood
The ninth film by Quentin Tarantino see Leonardo Dicaprio And Brad Pitt as a TV star and her stunt double. The Los Angeles of 1969 is the backdrop to the glories of cinema and TV, stained by the preaching of Charles Manson in the remote commune where he lives with his followers and his followers. Margaret Qualley is one of them, and it makes the Oscar Prize Brad.
On Netflix
Fosse / Verdon
FX miniseries that in 2019 got 17 nominations for the Emmy Award, including that to Margaret as Best Supporting Actress: she plays the role of Ann Reinking, companion of the choreographer and director Bob Fosse after the separation from his third wife, the dancer and actress Gwen Verdon. He is portrayed by Sam Rockwell, she give Michelle Williams: both highly awarded.
On Disney +
The choice
As a teenager, in the mid-60s, Cathleen spent two years in the Convent of the Amata Rosa and decided to take vows against the wishes of the divorced mother. She lets herself be convinced by the Reverend Mother, who hasn’t left the Convent for forty years and has the face of the Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo. Directs the rookie Maggie Betts, awarded by the Jury to Sundance 2017.
On Kilos
High pole
Debut of Margaret Qualley who, at the age of 19, shares the set with James Franco and Emma Roberts (Julia’s niece), directed by Gia Coppola (Sofia’s niece), for a story written by Franco himself: among the turbulent lives of the boys and girls of the Californian city that gives the film its title, the young April divides her attentions between the football coach Mr. B and the same age Teddy.
On Prime Video
the
Sam, one of the last survivors on one Post-apocalyptic earth, with her skills as a scientist, she seeks a way for the species to adapt and survive the new environment, rather than abandoning its own world. But the last available shuttle puts her in contact with Micah and confronts her with the choice: to leave with him and start a new life or stay?
On Netflix
The leftovers – Vanished into thin air
2% of the world population disappears suddenly and without explanation: the inhabitants of a small community in New York, however, must go on with their lives. Series in 3 seasons aired between 2014 and 2017 for a total of 28 episodes, created by the historic producer of “Lost” Damon Lindelof. Many well-known faces, including Carrie Coon, Liv Tyler and Regina King.
On Now
Death Note – The notebook of death
The brilliant student Light Turner runs into a mysterious one notebook who has the power to kill any person whose name is written. Light then decides to use it to rid the streets of criminals – but this new vigilante role draws the attention of L, an enigmatic detective. Western adaptation of the famous manga by Tsugumi Ôba and Takeshi Obata.
On Netflix
Seberg – In the crosshairs
At the end of the 60s, the protagonist of “Until the last breath” and icon of the New Wave, Jean Seberg, was targeted by Hoover’s FBI due to her political and sentimental involvement with the activist Hakim Jamal. She is portrayed by Kristen Stewart, he from Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley plays the role instead Linette Solomon, wife of Officer Jack.
On Prime Video
Strange but true
Five years after the tragic death of her boyfriend, a woman knocks on his parents’ door to announce that she is pregnant: she is convinced that the father is the deceased boy. In the stellar cast: Oscar nominees Amy Ryan And Greg Kinnear, Emmy winners Brian Cox And Blythe Danner then Nick Robinson, who will return to work with Margaret on “Maid” playing the role of Sean.
On Kilos
Kenzo World
Spot for the women’s fragrance by Kenzo which sees the Academy Award director Spike Jonze (“She”, “Being John Malkovich”), former author of video clips for Björk, Beck and the Chemical Brothers. The piece of music on which Margaret is unleashed is called “Mutant brain”, the choreographer instead Ryan Heffington – the same one that made Maddie Ziegler dance in many Sia videos starting with “Chandelier”.
On YouTube And Vimeo