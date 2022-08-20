Margaret Workman Drake Friday August 19th 2022 Obituaries, Obituaries, Obituaries, Obituaries, Obituaries

MARGARET WORKMAN (nee: DRAKE)

Margaret Workman, 79, of Mitchell passed away peacefully at the Seaforth Manor on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Dear mother of Lorraine Bromley (Brian) and Joanne Flanagan (Pat). Loving grandmother of Kiel Bromley (Kyle), Kurtis Bromley (Ainsley), Cody Bromley (Jessica); Brittany Wilson (Cody), Cassidy Flanagan and Morgan Flanagan (Devon). Cherished great grandmother of Beau and Blaire Bromley. Dear sister of Patricia Sim (Pat) and Murray Drake. Also surviving are her nieces and their families.

Predeceased by her parents John and Marjorie Drake.

A private family service will be held. Memorial donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com.

Friday August 19th 2022

