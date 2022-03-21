Margarita Cedeño gives her opinion on the David Ortiz case

The former Vice President of the Republic attributed this Sunday to “a mechanism” of the Government to divert attention from the fraud with the Supérate card, the new version that comes to light of the attack suffered by the former Major League player, David Ortizand which was published by the newspaper The Boston Globe.

Expanding on the subject, the candidate for the presidential candidacy of the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and former first lady of the country, stressed that the authorities want “Remove the scandal of the 400 million Supérate that have been stolen from the families of ‘Progressing with Solidarity’”.

Cedeño was questioned about respect by the press.

“The agenda setting, the agenda setting, because already the case of David Ortiz It happened a long time ago and well, that would be a statement from him,” he added when asked if he believed that “the government is changing the course of the news.”

According to a newspaper publication The Boston Globeciting a private investigation that Ortiz himself ordered to carry out, the attempt to assassinate him was ordered by the imprisoned César Emilio Peralta (César the abuser) for an alleged “disrespect” that he would have caused him.

It also indicates that the former baseball player, recently elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, supposedly received a call from the then Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, to ask him to corroborate the official version that the attack he had suffered was the product of a person confusion.

Ortiz was in an entertainment center on Venezuela Avenue, popular for its bars and nightclubs, when he was hit by a shot that caused him to almost lose his life and undergo a couple of surgeries. The shot affected his colon, gallbladder and intestines.

The attack was recorded at the Dial Bar, in Santo Domingo Este, on June 9, 2019.

