Margarita Cedeño: “Within what is good, what is safe is the best”

Just days after the election of the official presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) who will represent the organization in the 2024 elections, the candidate, Margarita Cedeño, considers her candidacy secure under the justification that It is the best known nationally.

During a conversation with a team from Listín Diario, he said that all the applicants they are “good applicants” and it is praiseworthy that it is a healthy competition and with great fairness, however, he cited his party, after affirming that “within what is good, what is safe is the best” and in this way he identifies himself: as the best and the one with the most chances of winning.

“I have already been in the exercise of public power on several occasions, I have been serving my population for 16 years and I have done so from different angles of power (eight years as first lady and eight years as vice president),” recalled Cedeño.

The applicant indicated that many people have claimed that she does not have a political structure within the party, however, she said optimistically that has always seen its institutionality and that from their point of view it has been ethical not to individually create another group within the organization since there are many.

“I was always ethical in that action, I said I am not going to create more groups, I always saw my institutionality… I came to contribute to the PLD and I am an entity of service to my party. I will never do anything that harms the game and now was the time, there were people waiting for me and for me to come out, “he said, adding that everyone who has joined his structure has done so from the heart.

She surely indicated that she represents female leadership that seeks to understand the logic and reasoning of different actors, that is, equity and equality within diversity. “I have an approved leadership that is recognized by my works.” “Why Margaret? Because we did a lot of work that I want to continue and I know that I can do it for the benefit of the Dominican people from an inclusive perspective.”

Comment on Abel Martinez

Cedeño acknowledged that his competence in this consultation process is Abel Martínez, although he did not say his name verbatim, he stated that supporters have identified in one way or another with the two of them.

She pointed out that her team is working to win the consultations and that even the numbers of the surveys provided by “some businessmen” are real and that they position her in the first place as a great advantage.

“Certainly my competitor is that person (Abel Martínez). They are all very good but the population has chosen between these two candidates and the October 16 we will all be together celebrating”, he expressed.

Possible union with another party?

“It is really dazzling in the political landscape that the other parties that are in opposition come to support the PLD with the candidacy headed by Margarita Cedeño because we are the strongest opposition party with an organized structure that competes with the current government,” he said, alleging emphatically a possible union with other recently created parties.

He added that the PLD has always had an alliance vocation and it will be no different. “To win in the first round, we are willing, ready and able to work so that the people regain confidence, a sense of opportunity and development.”

Proposals to Education

He stressed that education is a basic pillar of sustainable development within his proposals, which includes the training of quality teachers because “the educational level of a country determines you the level of the teachers.

Health

In the field of health, he indicated that on August 17, 2024, they would immediately implement a program for quality primary health care from humanization in services directed at the national level.

“It will take me a year or a year and a half to implement it at the national level because it will be necessary to make adequate instructions with the different primary care units, train the personnel, the electronic patient record…”, he maintained, considering that the current system is “very backward” despite the existing infrastructure.

He assured that he had a medical staff being trained to contribute to this good service in all hospitals in the country.

Jobs

Within its plans, it plans to create a law that is special for entrepreneurship. “Although it is difficult to create the number of economically active jobs that the population requires annually, we will implement a law on social entrepreneurship, innovation and development of micro, small and large companies that we have in the pipeline.”

Comment on the current government

Cedeño pointed out that they have wanted to cast “a little shadow” over the party as the only way for the current government to survive because “it is not doing anything.”

He indicated that he does not know how to work unless it is in a transparent and clear way, which was evidenced during the positions he held in previous mandates, he said.