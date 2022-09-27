Margarita enters “by mistake” an activity of Abel Martínez

The presidential candidate of the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Daisy flower Cedeño, went “by mistake” to a political activity that was being carried out by followers of Abel Martinezwho also aspires to be the presidential candidate of the purple organization.

She thought it was an act of the organization.

About the fact there is a video circulating on social networks.

Cedeño, who was twice vice president of the Republic and first lady of the country, enters the activity, which was an assembly, greets a leader and asks what they are going to discuss, to which the man reads that “ that assembly belonged to Abel.”

After this, Cedeño reacted a little astonished and apologized to those present in a kind way, but took the opportunity to urge those present to support the PLD.

“Oh virgin of Altagracia, well, excuse me, I didn’t know it belonged to Abel, forgive me, I thought it was from the party, but regardless of that, we are all Dominicans here, all PLD supporters and we are all citizens who want the best for our country. So we will all be together on October 16 at 5:00 p.m. said.

His words were applauded by those present, especially when he urged them to vote in the next process.

On October 16, the PLD he will hold a poll to gauge the sympathy of his candidates and then choose who will represent him on the 2024 ballot.

In addition to Cedeño, they compete for the candidacy Abel Martinez, current mayor of Santiago; Francisco Domínguez Brito, former Attorney General of the Republic and former Minister of the Environment; Maritza Hernández, former Minister of Labor; Karen Ricardo, former deputy, and Luis de León.