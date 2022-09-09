Margarita highlights the gallantry, tenacity and responsibility of Queen Elizabeth II

The former vice president of the Dominican Republic, Margarita Cedeño, praised the commitment, gallantry and responsibility Queen Elizabeth II, deceased this Thursday at his Scottish castle in Balmoral.

“The death of SM Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, marks the end of an era. I had the privilege of speaking with her at Buckingham Palace during the official visit we made in 2006,” Cedeño wrote on Twitter. That meeting took place when Margarita was first lady, married to then-president Leonel Fernández.

He said he met a Extraordinary Head of Statetenacious, committed, loved and admired by her people and by the world.

“He had to make transcendental decisions for humanity, he assumed each battle with gallantry and extreme responsibility… An example of leadership and service. May God have her in Glory!

“My most supportive hug for the brother British people and the Commonwealth of Nations” he concluded.