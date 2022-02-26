Margarita responded to Amparo Grisales, who told her to shut up

The discussion unleashed on social networks between the two Colombian television divas continued, after Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Amparo Grisales They responded to each other some Twitter messages, in which one ordered the other to shut up and they took out some clothes in the sun.

It all started with a trill from Margarita Rosa, who stressed that when someone cannot be silenced by force, then they can only be told not to continue speaking. “You can tell someone to ‘shut up’ when you don’t have the power to force them to shut up,” were the words of the renowned actress.

Immediately afterwards, Amparo Grisales answered the trill, launching a direct criticism. “Then ‘SHUT UP SISTER,'” she began, expressing the judge of My name is, asking De Francisco to shut up, since she did not like to use that “type of force”, and less when she had the power to do so. Affirming then that she could stop Margarita from talking.

“I don’t like that kind of force and less used when you have ‘power’…! Breathe, friend…! (although according to you we never were) Hugs of Pink Light…!”, Grisales continued to add, assuring that Margarita Rosa was denying the friendship they once had, in addition to asking her to calm down.

And it didn’t take long, when Margarita Rosa’s response came, who said that she even “scolded” Grisales, and as a way to appease the discussion, she wished him that “I hope she doesn’t shut up.” “Divine woman, I hope she never shut up. Even this scolding looks good on you, ”wrote the caleña.