Margarita Rosa de Francisco clarified why she lives far from Colombia

The famous actress and singer Margarita Rosa de Francisco once again referred to one of the issues for which she is normally criticized on social networks every time she thinks or speaks about what is happening in the country (her place of residence). . Thus, she told her the reason why she has not lived in Colombia for several years.

Far from any political or economic motivation, the decision that led this artist, recognized by novels such as Coffee, Rooster Ramirez either The sins of Ines Hinojosaremembered that he lives in the United States because someone stole his heart and that’s why he left.

After being consulted on Twitter by a user identified as @Alexandra74vet, who consulted “I want to know why you live far from Colombia?” (sic), De Francisco replied: “Because I fell in love with a Dutch man 12 years ago and we live together.”

However, this woman assured: “I have never broken my ties with Colombia in any way.” This is reflected in her constant opinions and comments through her opinion columns in different media and messages on social networks, where she constantly speaks about what is happening with the country.

Likewise, in another triune he maintained that at no time has he broken his roots with the country in which he was born and that, although he lives far from Colombia, he should not forget: “I have my home, my beloved family and my company there. There I pay salaries and taxes.”

Margarita Rosa de Francisco’s explanation of why she does not live in the country where she was born has sparked multiple reactions on social networks, in which many people criticize or support her for this decision; she accumulates more than 1,500 reactions in less than four hours.

In fight with God?

Just a few days ago, this artist was again in the eye of the hurricane for a controversial trill in which she revealed part of her religious beliefs, especially in relation to God, a topic that is thorny for many Colombian people.

The publication raised endless comments against him, since the Colombian population mostly religious. Furthermore, she was also criticized for tweets that she had left in the past in which she seems to contradict herself.

This time, on his Twitter account he issued advice to his followers and wrote: “People: don’t wear yourself out with God because the guy (He is a man) doesn’t give a damn about us.”

Many users responded to the actress in disagreement, especially those who are faithful believers. One of the comments reads: “You don’t have to believe in religion, but there is a higher power that rules the universe and that inhabits nature and all living things. Have you read about Spinoza’s God? Einstein’s answer when asked if he believed in God. We are only in the process of evolution, ”said a user.

As is well known, it is through her official Twitter account that the actress publishes her opinions on different topics, criticizes and makes fun of characters that she thinks deserve the trill. However, this is not the first time that she refers to the subject.