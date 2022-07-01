Margarita Rosa was upset and exploded against Patricia Janiot for trilling about Petro

Álvaro Uribe Vélez and the elected president, Gustavo Petro, met this Wednesday (June 29) for the first time after the elections on June 19. The meeting took place in the office of lawyer Héctor Carvajal, located in the north of Bogotá.

“Hopefully the country can see the scenario of the dialogue of differences. The conversation with former President Uribe was helpful and respectful. We find the differences and the common points. There will always be government/opposition dialogue”indicated the leader of the Historical Pact.

Through her personal Twitter account, journalist Patricia Janiot was one of the first personalities to speak out regarding the meeting between the Antioquian and the new head of state, which left several key points for the conciliation of the two political currents.

The presenter, in the same way, took advantage of the situation to insinuate that the Cordovan, apparently, managed to put the opposition in his pocket with this meeting with the leader of the Democratic Center and that he can go on vacation without problem.

“What was missing to get into the pocket of what was left of the opposition. Now President-elect Gustavo Petro can go on vacation relaxed and smiling. Will the rest of the counterweight be done by the courts?”accurate.

After these statements, the actress Margarita Rosa de Francisco did not remain silent and was upset with the renowned Colombian journalist. In addition, she assured that the former mayor of Bogotá always looks for her bad side.

The artist, however, celebrated the meeting between the two greatest exponents of national politics today and assured that she was quite shocked, since she never thought that they would meet one day.

“I never thought I would see this. Bad if he calls it, bad if he doesn’t call it; bad if he talks with the opposition, bad if he doesn’t talk”, pointed out the Valle del Cauca on Twitter, where she has been very active in recent months.

Bad if he calls it, bad if he doesn’t call it; bad if it dialogues with the opposition, bad if it does not dialogue. – Margarita Rosa (@Margaritarosadf) June 30, 2022

SEMANA learned that the first part of the meeting consisted of a private conversation between the leader of the Democratic Center and the candidate of the Historical Pact. The talk lasted about half an hour, according to the Petro press team.

Despite the fact that Uribe and the Cordovan have several political differences, during the meeting they were seen to be quite smiling. Equally, It seems that they came to mediate among themselves and specified that they are going to have a direct dialogue channel in which there will be recommendations and points of view.

The former Colombian president finally pointed out that there will be no established opposition for any proposal and plan to be executed. However, he pointed out that the respective discrepancies will be suggested when they do not agree with some guidelines.

“Whatever you have, whatever we can approve, we will. Without calculation, we will gladly do it. We are going to build. I believe that there is no need to pass bills now. No bills to collect. We have to struggle to build”, Álvaro Uribe concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Gustavo Petro will fully receive his responsibilities as the new president of the Republic of Colombia next Sunday, August 7.