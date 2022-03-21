Margarita says new data on the David Ortiz case is a mechanism to remove the Supérate scandal from public opinion

Santo Domingo, DR.

Former Vice President of the Republic Margarita Cedeño indicated that the investigation published by The Boston Globe, that changes contradicts the Dominican authorities on the David Ortiz caseis a mechanism to be able to remove from public opinion the scandal of the card cloning of the Supérate Program.

Information published by the newspaper indicates that César Emilio Peralta, alias César el Abusador, ordered the assassination of David Ortizthat both the Attorney General’s Office and the National Police, at the time, refused to cooperate with the investigation private that the former Major League player ordered to carry out. He even points out that supposedly Jean Alain Rodríguez would have protected Peralta because “many people in the government were going to fall”.

The also aspiring to be presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) understands that The Government is changing the course of the news “in the Setting agenda”, because the case of David Ortiz has already passed a long time ago.

“I think it is also a mechanism to be able to get rid of the whole Supérate scandal of the 400 million pesos that they have taken from the families of Progresando con Solidaridad,” said Cedeño.

In reference to whether César el Abusador was protected by the PLD government, he said that “we would have to ask” and also ask, if he does not belong to the same network as Miguel Arturo López Florencio, alias Miky López, husband of the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Rosa Amalia Pilarte.

Likewise, Margarita Cedeño indicated that it was necessary to ask the others who are imprisoned in the United States extradited for drug trafficking “and drug policy in this government.”

Miky López is accused by the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prosecutor’s Office and the La Vega Prosecutor’s Office of having a criminal organization dedicated to international drug trafficking.