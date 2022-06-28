“Margaro” had been suffering from health for several days, according to his neighbors

According to the residents of Nicolas Diaz “Margaro”, found dead inside his home On the morning of this Sunday, the humorist was noted to be in poor health since last Tuesday.

The neighbors told journalists from Listín Diario that he only left his house to buy water and “then it was locked”.

The late comedian was about seven years old living alone in the Libertador de Herrera sector and for some time suffered from diabetes.

In 2018, the Dominican State granted him a pension of 25 thousand pesos per month and the National Housing Institute (INVI) He gave him that house in 2018.

According to his relatives, Margaro, 62, fathered two sons and a daughterwho currently live in New York City, United States.

The corpse was found at 6:00 in the morning, when they came to bring him breakfast.

After 11:00 in the morning, members of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) arrived at Díaz’s home, carried out site surveys and they left with the corpse to perform the rigorous necropsy tests.

For several decades Margaro made Dominicans laugh through the small screen with his various characters and worked with outstanding figures such as Freddy Beras Goico, Nany Peña, Cuquín Victoria, among others.