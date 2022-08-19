Margot Robbie accidentally drugged herself with painkillers before a ‘terrible’ audition and driving test

Margot Robbie is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, but she’s still not immune to stage fright. the once upon a time in hollywood star revealed that despite all her great accomplishments, she still gets nervous about auditioning for roles. She recalled a hilarious case where her audition phobia was made even worse after she accidentally drugged herself with painkillers.

Margot Robbie says auditions ‘terrify’ her

Robbie admitted to regularly having a “crisis of faith” about the audition process.

“Auditions terrify me,” the Australian actor told The Sun. “I get nervous when I read the first readings, even when I know I already have the part. I still find that stressful. I find them really scary.”

Robbie continued, “In fact, in the week leading up to the first day of playing any character, every character I’ve ever played, I have a huge crisis of faith and I convince myself that I’m a terrible actor, and I am.” Actually, I’m not good at this job, and since I don’t know the character, I’ll never be able to pull it off.”

Fortunately, Robbie has found a support system in her husband, producer Tom Ackerley. “My husband says, ‘Okay, you know you say this every time.’ And I say: ‘This time it’s different’. This time I really can’t do it!” Robbie told The Sun.

The couple co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, which has produced several Oscar-nominated films in addition to the critically acclaimed television series. Doll face.

Margot Robbie once accidentally got high on painkillers before an audition

Although auditions can be one of the most overwhelming parts of Robbie’s job as an actress, she can still laugh at some stories of failed auditions. She remembered one in particular, where she accidentally drugged herself with painkillers before a big read.

Robbie told The Sun: “In the US obviously the name of the drugs is different to what they are in Australia. I had this little day surgery the day before a big audition that I really wanted the part for, and I was in a lot of pain. I was at my friend’s house and had just had a root canal.”

He then said his friend offered him two pills of his pain medication. However, Robbie was confused by her dosage and mistakenly took both pills at once instead of saving one for later as her friend wanted her to.

“I woke up and was preparing for this audition, I didn’t have time to eat breakfast, so on an empty stomach I had two,” he recounted. “I was driving and halfway through I suddenly said, ‘Oh my gosh, what a beautiful day it is!’ … I was out of my head. It was a terrible audition, I’m sure!

Fortunately, the suicide squad The actor had a friend at Sony, where her audition was, who gave her something to eat and let her lie down after he realized she had accidentally taken drugs.

As if the whole incident wasn’t unfortunate enough, Robbie also had a US driver’s license test scheduled for later that day. “I was going to take my driving test right after to get my US license and I said, ‘I’m not okay, I can’t take the driving test,’” he said.

Critical acclaim for Margot Robbie and Oscar nominations

Robbie has been acting in various film and television projects since 2008, when he first appeared on the Australian soap opera. neighbours. His breakthrough role was in the comedy directed by Martin Scorsese. The wolf of Wall Street, where he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill.

Since then, Robbie has starred in several other big box office hits. include 2016 suicide Squad, 2020 Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and 2021 the suicide squad, in which she played the charming anti-hero Harley Quinn.

She received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2018 for her work in the critically acclaimed biopic. me, tony. And she earned another Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for her role in Bomb.

Robbie’s next big project is the film directed by Greta Gerwig. Barbie film, which will hit theaters in July 2023. He plays the title character alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken.

