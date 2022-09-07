Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in the epic first photos of Babylon — Rock&Pop

Finally we have the first photos of Babylon, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt’s new movie. Director of La La Land, Damian Chazellereturns with one of the most anticipated films of the year and from which we know little about it.

However, although no one has seen her yet, It is already one of the possible letters for the Oscar Awards 2023. And it is that many expect an epic production in the style of the acclaimed musical, considering that the filmmaker is usually a big player in awards season.

Margot Robbie stars in Babylon photos

Vanity Fair exclusively revealed the first photos of Babylon, an epic comedy to be released later this year. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are the ones who star in the first photos, which promise a large-scale film about Hollywood.

Although there are few details we have, we do know part of the story. Babylon focuses on the Jazz Age of the 1920s, when Hollywood begins to make its transition from silent movies to movies with dialoguewhich affected multiple stars.

Along with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, Babylon features an all-star cast like Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart and even the legendary member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, flee.

The film will open on December 25 in US theaters.just in time to qualify for the 2023 Oscar Awards. And it is that the experts bet that it will be one of the most important letters, with Margot Robbie being one of the favorites to win the award for Best Actress.

For Babylon, Damien Chazelle meets with much of the team from La La Land. This includes its composer, Justin Hurwitz, and cinematographer Linus Sandgren, both of whom ended up being Oscar winners for the acclaimed musical.





