Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt stand out in the first photos of Babylon, the new film by Damien Chazelle

Paramount presented the first look at Babylon, the new film from Damian Chazelle (La La Land, First Man, Whiplash) which will be starring margot robbie Y Brad Pitt.

Babylon It will tell a story set in the 1920s in the city of Los Angeles and will try to capture what that formative stage of Hollywood was like and what we know today as the film industry. But while the characters and events depicted in the film will be fictional, Chazelle drew inspiration from some real figures.

Specifically, as the director explained to Vanity Fair, Jack Conrad, the character of Brad Pitt, will be a “party movie superstar” inspired by characters such as John Gilbert, Clark Gable and Douglas Fairbanks. All while Margot Robbie will play Nellie LaRoy, “a struggling aspiring actress who is an amalgamation of early stars like Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford and Alma Rubens.”

Aside from Pitt and Robbie, the cast of Babylon will feature Diego Calva as a Mexican immigrant who arrives in Los Angeles and will serve as the audience’s guide in this story. All while Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire and Samara Weaving will also appear as other characters.

“I wanted to capture how big, bold, brash and unapologetic that world was,” Chazelle said of the movie proposal. “It was really a Wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they go up and down, up, down, up again, down again. What they are building is resurfacing and it is chewing them up.”

Babylon It will be released in January 2023.