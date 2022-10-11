Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have a strong altercation with a paparazzi in Argentina

In the world of entertainment, one of the biggest annoyances for celebrities is the presence of paparazzi. Although there are those who consider that this is the price of fame, others believe that these photographers, as much as their work is concerned, have no right to invade the privacy of the stars. Without a doubt, this type of work involves great risk for both the photographer and the star he is following.

On more than one occasion it has been reported that a paparazzi suffers some kind of accident trying to get the best shot, and even in Mexico last year a great controversy broke out when a photographer was attacked by the actress Livia Brito and her partner, for which he filed a complaint that to date has not been clarified. On this occasion, those who are involved in a similar situation are the stars of Suicide Squad (25%) Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne.

According to reports from TMZ (via Comic Book), the actress and the model were captured by Pedro Alberto Orquera in southern Patagonia, in a neighborhood known as La Boca, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The stars were on vacation and during an outing to eat, they saw the photographer and tried to flee in a van. According to the report, in the attempt to flee, the star of Birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn (75%) fell to the ground while the car was in motion.

Immediately afterwards, two subjects accompanying the actresses intercepted the photographer to beat him until he broke his arm, so now the victim has gone to the police station alleging aggression and physical damage. Witnesses have pointed out that Orquera was quite aggressive with his intervention, completely invading the space of those involved in the incident, which put Robbie herself in danger.

At first it was rumored that the men who beat up the paparazzi were bodyguards, however, it was later confirmed that they were friends of the stars who wanted to defend them. Infoabe pointed out that said men were detained and were identified by the names of Jack Rhys Hopkins Y Josei MacNamara Callum. At the moment there is no more information about what has happened to them, if they were booked or if there will be any kind of trial.

Meanwhile, both Robbie and de Delevninge have not commented on the matter and their respective agents have not yet issued any type of statement to the media. It should be noted that a couple of weeks ago, another paparazzi captured images of the interpreter of a controversial figure skater in Yo, Tonya (96%) while she left Cara’s apartment crying.

Margot and Cara have been very close friends since their participation in suicide squad, and since then it has become common to see them together. It’s also important to remember that Robbie has talked about how difficult and mortifying the presence of these undercover photographers is for her, especially when images of the set of Barbie with Ryan Gosling surfaced.