Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have an altercation with a paparazzi in Argentina

Since Cara Delevingne displays erratic behavior in public, her friend margot robbie he does not separate from her to try to take care of her.

Very recently, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have been involved in a altercation with a paparazzi leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires (Argentina) that has ended with the photographer, Pedro Alberto Orquerabeing hospitalized for “serious injuries”.

The actresses left the restaurant South Patagonia when the paparazzi tried to take some pictures of them. The producer Josey McNamara and Jack Hopkinsfriends of the girls, came to her defense.

The residents of the area called the police due to the altercation that occurred and, although the versions differ, the result was that Pedro Orquera ended up in the hospital and the two friends of the actresses were arrested.

Pedro Orquera’s version

Pedro Orquera denounced Josey McNamara and Jac Hopkins whom he has accused of assault.

The photographer states that he tried take some photos Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne at the restaurant without your consent so the two men, who he mistook for bodyguards they assaulted him

The paparazzi exposes that he has very serious fractures in his right arm.

What Delevingne and Robbie’s friends say

The portal TMZ pick up the other version of the facts.

According to the media, the photographer assaulted the artists when they were going to get into a Uber. The driver of the car got scared and started to leave so Margot Robbie, who hadn’t finished getting into the car yet, he had to jump out to avoid hurting himself.

The actresses’ friends went to help Margot Robbie so the photographer ran away and fell. In the police report they assure that the paparazzi was responsible for his own injuries.

The investigation has to clarify exactly what happened, meanwhile, Josey MacNamara and Jac Hopkins will remain detained and will not be able to accompany their artist friends on the next trip that they supposedly have planned.