Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in Argentina: their custodians beat a photographer

A few days ago the news began to spread: margot robbie Y Cara Delevingne They were in Argentina. While journalists and the media tried to follow the data, a photographer was the one who found the actresses who shared the cast in “Suicide Squad” (2016), a situation that led to a beating with an exposed elbow fracture.

It’s about the photojournalist, Pedro Alberto Orquerawho had been informed of the presence of the Australian and British artists at the Patagonia Sur restaurant, located in La Boca, City of Buenos Aires.

That night, the photographer identified Robbie and Delevingne, whom he photographed. Reason for which he was later chased by two men, who intercepted him and physically assaulted him: causing an open fracture in his elbow and bleeding, and his consequent hospitalization. Algerich Hospital.

The men were identified as Jack Rhys Hopkins Y Joseph McNamara, both of British nationality, who were as custodians of the actresses. Their identities transcend once Orquera sued them.

“They were coming for me and they hit me. I don’t know what it was, but he threw all his weight at me at speed, and I fell to the ground with my arm and hit my taxi. It was terrible. The camera flew and I saw the bone at the uncovered, the bleeding and I couldn’t move my arm. I lost consciousness,” he told Infobaehours before undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, the specialized journalist Mauro Szetareported from his Twitter account that the lawyer Matías Morla is a plaintiff in this case and “He asked that the two guards who beat him not be released.”

Both actresses also have great popularity, an artistic career in which outstanding titles of audiovisual productions stand out. In addition to “Suicide Squad” -where they coincided-, Robbie has Oscar nominations (for “I, Tonya” and “The scandal”), while she also recorded scenes for the film “Focus” (2015) in Argentina, she is known for starring in films such as “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” (2019), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) ; and this coming Thursday she premieres “Amsterdam”soon “Babylon” and next year the long-awaited adaptation of Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”.

For her part, Delevingne headed “Paper Towns” (2015), “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017), among other productions that complement her work as a model in various campaigns and leading brands in the market. The actresses have maintained a close friendship for years.