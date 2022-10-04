Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne: involved in a fight that has left a paparazzi with a broken arm

Two filmmakers friends of margot robbie Y Cara Delevingne They finally got out of prison after spending several hours in detention for allegedly assaulting a paparazzi over the weekend.

According to The Sun, the British film producer Josey McNamara and the camera operator Jack Hopkins They were captured while leaving a police station in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Hopkins and MacNamara were arrested after allegedly assaulting photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera when they saw him taking photos of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne while they ate at a restaurant in Buenos Aires.during the morning of this Sunday.

According to police and witness reports, the filmmakers chased Orquera out of the restaurant, then pinned him to the concrete floor, beat him, and tried to break his camera.

Pedro Alberto Orquera, who ended up with a broken arm after the attacktold the Argentine media TN that he was able to protect his equipment and the photos he had taken.

“I suffered a brutal attack… My life was saved by a miracle, I don’t know what would have happened if I fell headfirst to the ground, with the speed with which those people chased me,” said Orquera. “My gear was never taken from me… When I fell to the ground, the camera broke, but I was able to save the gear.”

They pay for their actions… for a while

MacNamara and Hopkins were arrested by police and taken to the police station for questioning, while Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne reportedly fled the scene.

Orquera was placed in a neck brace and taken on a stretcher to the Argerich Hospital in the Argentine capital, where he remains under observation and is awaiting surgery on his broken arm. He assured that he does not know if he will regain full use of the limb.

“I have a cast on my right arm, my arm is very compromised and I don’t know if I’m going to lose it,” he said.

However, according to TMZ, a different source said that Pedro Alberto Orquera was actually the aggressor.and that he rushed the actresses while they got into an Uber, causing the driver to start driving.

The source said Orquera kept pushing the photos, while Margot Robbie was the one who reportedly tripped and hurt herself after running out of the car. It was then that MacNamara and Hopkins came over to help her and confront the photographer.

The stars were outside the restaurant of the famous Argentine chef Francis Mallmanaround 3:00 am on Sunday, when the incident with Orquera occurred.

“I started to run away from them because they were hitting meOrquera told The Sun. “As I was running from them, they kicked me hard so my camera went flying and I fell to the ground and hurt my arm.“.

A police report notes that MacNamara and Hopkins told officers that Orquera was “responsible for her own injuries” because the two actresses had not consented to be photographed.

According to various local media, MacNamara and Hopkins will not be able to leave the country so easily, as they must first pay a fine.

