Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne surprised in Buenos Aires by a paparazzi who ended up hospitalized

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne are incognito in Argentina, but were discovered last night in a restaurant in Buenos Aires, and the paparazzi who photographed them ended up hospitalized.

This is Pedro Alberto Orquera, the photographer suffered an exposed fracture of the right elbow after being attacked by the custody of the actress and the model. He was treated at Argerich Hospital, where he remains sedated; They informed that he will have to be operated on for his fracture.



“Patagonia Sur”, the exclusive restaurant in La Boca where they were discovered by the paparazzi.

According to the police report, the complaint states that the reporter was attacked by Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum, both of English nationality. The men have been detained since dawn, and close sources indicate that the stars would have a flight with a return date for this Sunday afternoon, although they must travel without custody.

The expectation for the presence of the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street and Once upon a time in Hollywood was what alerted the fans who filled the networks with memes waiting for an image that confirms the presence of the actress. So far no photos have been published.



Margot Robbie with Will Smith during the filming of Focus in San Telmo.