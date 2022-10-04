Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s dinner in Argentina that ended with a paparazzi in the hospital | People

What was going to be a quiet dinner between two friends in an exclusive restaurant in a neighborhood of Buenos Aires, turned into a pitched battle between several companions of the actress Margot Robbie and the model Cara Delevingne with a paparazzi, followed by hospitalization and a complaint, which has ended, for the time being, with the arrest of two people.

The night of last Saturday, October 1, Robbie and Delevingne were traveling through the Argentine capital when they were surprised dining at Patagonia Sur, an exclusive restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, by the paparazzi Pedro Peter Alberto Orquera. When trying to photograph them at the exit of the establishment, and according to the reporter’s own account to the Argentine press, the companions of the interpreter and the model reacted with violence and, to prevent them from being photographed, beat him up which caused him to have to be transferred to hospital.

More information

“I suffered a terrible trap and then I had a chase, because they kicked me out. I went with the camera in my hand trying to protect her and the material. At one point I felt like someone kicked me and pushed me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, the bone was exposed, I broke my whole arm and the camera flew through the air“, Orquera told the Argentine newspaper The nation. The graphic informant suffers a fracture in his left elbow and a head injury as a result of the attack and is awaiting surgery.

In the complaint filed by the photographer and to which the newspapers have had access Infobae Y The nation, The aggressors identified by the reporter to the police who appeared at the scene are the British Jac Rhys Hopkins and Josey MacNamara Callum, both arrested and charged with “serious injuries.” Rhys Hopkins is a film producer and a friend of Robbie’s; and Callum is a camera assistant, also known to the interpreter, and they accompanied the two at dinner, according to the British newspaper. TheDailyMail.

This incident occurs just a month after several media have commented on the state of health of Cara Delevingne, 30 years old. The model was seen waiting for a flight in Los Angeles, California, after attending the Burning Man festival, held between August 28 and September 5 in the desert of the state of Nevada, with an erratic attitude and bad appearance. “She had just spent days in the desert without eating and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to wash up yet,” a source revealed to several US media.

Around the same time, Margot Robbie, Delevingne’s friend since they coincided in 2016 on the set of suicide squad (This past August, for example, they spent the summer together in Ibiza), she was visibly affected leaving the model’s house in Los Angeles, unable to hold back her tears, dressed completely in black and with a suitcase, according to images published in exclusive by the british newspaper TheDailyMail. After these comings and goings in recent months, Delevingne reappeared these days at Paris fashion week in the presentation of the collection that she herself has made with the firm Karl Lagerfeld, Cara Loves Karl, for next spring/ summer of 2023.