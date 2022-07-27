Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, bruised in the new David O. Russell

Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek and a long list of actors and actresses with cachet. Even Taylor Swift has sneaked into the credits of Amsterdam, David O. Russell’s next film (The Great American Swindle, Three Kings), that with her returns to the address after Joy (2015).

Those attending the CinemaCon that is being held these days in Las Vegas have been able to take a first look at the film, which is coming to theaters November 4 this year from the hand of Disney.

Check out Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie in the first look at Amsterdam from writer and director David O. Russell. In theaters November 4. pic.twitter.com/oGfCJ33RCq — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 27, 2022

Apparently, as collected indiewire, is a criminal romance about three friends (Bale, Robbie and Washington)) who find themselves involved in one of the most secret and surprising plots in American history. Set in the 1930s, the protagonists witness a murder and become suspects as they try to figure out what’s really going on.

In the absence of knowing any more details about the production, a preview could be seen at the convention, with Taylor Swift crying inconsolably next to an inert body, and images of the protagonists, an attorney general (Washington), a doctor (Bale) and a nurse (Robbie) who are in Belgium.

This is the third time Russell has worked with Bale after fighter Y The great American scam. It is also the director’s fourth film with De Niro, with whom he has already coincided in Joy, The Great American Swindle Y The good side of things.

