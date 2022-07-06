Margot Robbie and Christian Bale flee to ‘Amsterdam’ in the trailer for the new David O. Russell

MADRID, July 6. (CultureLeisure) –

Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington are involved in one of the most shocking plots in American history in ‘Amsterdam’the new movie David O Russell (‘The great American scam’, ‘The bright side of things’). With a star studded castthis romantic adventure inspired by a true story will hit theaters next November 4th.

“Two soldiers and a nurse met in… Amsterdam. We made a pact and swore to protect each other no matter what.”says the actor who gave life to Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy in the first trailer for the film in which real facts are mixed with fiction.

Set in the 30’s, ‘Amsterdam’ follows Bale’s frenetic escapewho plays a doctor with a glass eye, along with Washingtonyour attorney, and robbya nurse, after being Witnesses to a tragic murder about to change the course of American history.





‘Amsterdam’ is completed with a cast full of familiar faces, such as those of Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

Five-time Oscar nominee O. Russell writes and directs this exciting comedy from 20th Century Studios and New Regency. ‘Amsterdam’ is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas and David O. Russell and Christian Bale themselveswith Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.