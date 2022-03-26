Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey will work together in a film after years of talking about their resemblance

The actresses were, for years, related by their incredible physical resemblance. And now, after so long of seeing how they were confused, they will work together!

An old Chinese legend says that we all have a double somewhere in the world, but Hollywood has been a kick for more than one artist to meet a person completely similar to himself physically. It is that, when one is famous and known worldwide, it is much easier to be related to another person, regardless of where in the world they are. And that, precisely, has happened to them. Emma Mckey and margot robbie.

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie are two very different actresses in terms of the genres of movies or series they have worked on, but they are physically the same! It was years ago, when Mackey triumphed in sex education, that the fans discovered the great resemblance between the actresses. Moreover, the similarities between the two reached such a point that many have come to confuse who was the star of the Netflix series and who of the movie. once upon a time in hollywood.

However, it should be noted that now that resemblance has earned them a new job, since it has just been confirmed that both will work together in a new film. This is because, according to The Sun, Mackey joins the live-action of Barbie where Robbie will be the great protagonist. Of course, at the moment it is unknown what the role of Emma will be, but everything indicates that she could give life to Margot’s younger sister considering that they are so similar.

Apparently, as far as the plot of the film is concerned, where Ryan Gosling will play Ken, both actresses will have to dye their hair blonde to make their characters more believable. Even so, there is still a need to know exactly things about the film since it will only begin shooting in the coming weeks, so taking into account recording and post-production times, it could be released in theaters in 2023.

Undoubtedly, a release that has now become one of the most anticipated since it will be the first time Emma Mckey and margot robbie are working together and their physical resemblance will surprise again. In addition, there is a great mystery surrounding the film since the protagonist confirmed that the story will not be as we think it could be a film of Barbie.