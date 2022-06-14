Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill star in the live-action of ThunderCats in incredible images

In the age of live action there is no doubt that a version in this format of the acclaimed thundercats you would be cooler, and now we can get an idea of ​​who could be the protagonists thanks to the incredible images of a digital artist who imagines Margot Robbie as Cheetara and Henry Cavill as Lion-O.

ThunderCats was one of the most popular animated series of the eighties, so a live action Inspired by her, it would undoubtedly be a total success, at least because of the hype it would cause at the beginning. And in fact, the possibility of this project has already been discussed a lot for a long time.

For example, last year it was revealed that adam wingarddirector of Godzilla vs Kong would be in charge of directing the Cosmic Felines movie. Also the actor Anthony Mackie revealed that he would like to bring Panthro to life in the live-action version. However, to date we still have no news about the live action of the thundercats, We only have these tremendous fanarts left by the artist SamukArts (via Instagram) who has found the perfect cast for the production.

As you can see, both digital arts are quite great and these actors are ideal to give life to Cheetara and Lion-O, the two protagonists of the animated series who now come to the real world thanks to the gallantry of Margot Robbie whom we remember for her role as Harley Quinn in suicide squadand Henry Cavill who is Superman and Geralt of Rivia in the versions live action of both characters.

What do you think of these fanarts of the versions of Cheetara and Lion-O performed by Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill for a live action of the thundercats?

