Margot Robbie and her husband have a production company together

Australian star Margot Robbie entered the Hollywood spotlight with her breakout role in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street and the star of Birds of Prey hasn’t abated since.

The blonde actress and producer, who is set to star in the highly anticipated Barbie movie, has amassed a huge fan base after starring in Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and I, Tonya, to name just a few of her projects.

Now, fans of the future Barbie star are wondering if the actress has her own Ken in real life. So is Margot Robbie married? Who is her husband? She reads on for everything you need to know.

Source: Getty Images

Producer Tom Ackerley and actors Margot Robbie and Allison Janney attend the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Who is Margot Robbie’s husband?

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise, where Tom was an assistant director and Margot played the role of Celine Joseph. According to the Pan Am actress, the two struck up a friendship long before their relationship turned romantic.

“I always had a crush on him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he’s never going to love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him you like him,'” the actress said. Vogue in 2016, one of the few times she publicly gushed over her man. “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes a lot of sense, in the way that nothing has ever made sense before.

Before dating Tom, Margot described herself as “the best single.” “The idea of ​​relationships made me want to throw up,” she admitted to Vogue in the same article. “And then this occurred to me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows)

Margot and Tom married in late 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. According to People, the couple had never announced an engagement, but wedding-bell suspicions were raised when the I, Tonya star landed in Australia wearing a T-shirt with the words “Say ‘I do’ in Australia.” The outlet writes that Margot’s three older siblings, Anya, Lachlan and Cameron, attended the festivities and notes that Margot’s mother, who raised the children after Margot’s parents split when the star was 5, handed it over

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds jumped right into work on I, Tonya, which Tom produced. “We made this movie instead of our honeymoon,” Margot revealed to Extra. “There were times when we were sitting in a parked car in freezing cold Atlanta and we were like, ‘We should be on a beach right now. We should be on our honeymoon. What are we doing?!’ Following our dream.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows)

Margot and Tom have a production company together.

In 2014, the year Margot and Tom started dating, industry professionals started a production company together with two other friends. LuckyChap Entertainment, named after silent film star Charlie Chaplin, according to The Hollywood Reporter, produces women-focused projects in television and film. So far, LuckyChap has produced I, Tonya; Promising young woman; Birds of prey; Terminal; and the Maid and Dollface series. The production company is also behind the next adaptation of Barbie.

“I think we naturally gravitate towards female-led content because a) it’s lacking and we feel a responsibility to attack industry statistics because b) that’s where our interest lies and there’s a gap in the market, an opportunity hasn’t been made to something of an R-rated girl gang action movie,” Margot said in 2020, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

As for whether the producer couple plans to grow their family anytime soon? Doubtful. “There’s no time for that,” Margot told Extra in 2017, though that doesn’t appear to have changed yet.

