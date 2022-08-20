Robbie is an actress with a very good reputation in Hollywood thanks to the roles that she has obtained by hand to work alongside great actors such as Will Smith, Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, among others with whom she has had outstanding performances.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 20, 2022 11:07 a.m.

margot robbie has worked very hard to get to where he is, in fact his diet to interpret harley quinn It was quite demanding for the actress who is a lover of food, and not exactly of the healthiest food.

Margot Robbie and her indigestion after eating almost 2 kilos of food in one sitting.

In fact, regarding this diet, the actress expressed that not eating made her sad, that she could not eat a salad every day and have a glass of wine every two, making it clear that it is not one of the favorite things that she has had to do. in the life.

robby He also explained that his daily diet is far from healthy because his tastes, ones that he often indulges, are oriented towards beers, hamburgers and fries, and that he only gives them up when he has to prepare his body for a bikini.

And for this reason the actress participated a few years ago in a contest during the filming of the telenovela neighbors (since 1985). In that opportunity Margot She ate 1.8 kilos of Bolognese pasta and had to be assisted by a nurse, as she could not stand up.

Margot had to be assisted and ended up vomiting the almost two kilos of pasta she had eaten.

“I had an eating contest to see who could eat the most in an hour. It was a free load. I was working on Neighbors at the time and they said, ‘Lunch is over, you have to go to the set,’ and I couldn’t move. They had to call the nurse and she gave me the things they give to little children if they swallow poison. I projectile threw up 4 pounds of spaghetti and then jumped on set, felt good”, confessed the actress.