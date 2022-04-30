margot robbie He began his career acting in Australian series and soap operas, but it didn’t take him long to move on to cinema and start working with great actors and directors.

Now, the actress is also a producer and has two Oscar nominations (for Bombshell and I, Tonya), who was also chosen, in the most perfect casting in film history, to become the flesh and blood version of the famous doll Barbiein a film directed by the also Oscar-nominated, Greta Gerwig.

Robbie has done comedies, dramas, historical films and even superheroes, he has shared scenes with Will Smith, alexander skardgard (aka Prince Amleth in The Northman), Jared Leto and Nicole Kidmanand she is already one of the favorite actresses of the moment, who never ceases to surprise with each new project she decides to do.

His list of movies is long, so now’s a good time to rank his best and worst (or not-so-good) titles.

Margot Robbie and her movies from best to worst

I, Tonya

Robbie earned a Best Actress nomination for this film, which she also produced. This biopic tells the story of Tonya Hardingthe Olympic figure skater who made international headlines for being the first woman to achieve a Triple Axel in competition, and later for being part of a scheme to break one of her competitors’ knee, to put her out of the game and guarantee his victory.

Bombshell