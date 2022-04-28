Margot Robbie and her tremendous electric Nissan of 43 million Mexican pesos.

After starring in the Barbie movie, actress Margot Robbie showed the public her incredible electric Nissan that costs more than 43 million Mexican pesos. She is crazy!

Margot Elise Robbie is one of those different actresses. brave. A person who had to earn her place from below. The one born in Australia, who from a very young age helped her mother on the farm, takes advantage of her maximum stardom after starring in the Barbie movie to stroll through the streets of the United States with a magnificent and truly very expensive car.

As Tork found out, the actress was a Nissan ambassador for many years. Therefore, in addition to being able to pocket a large sum of money, she always enjoyed walking the streets of the United States with incredible cars. In this opportunity we will know the Nissan BladeGlideran electric prototype created for the tracks that It is valued at two million euros (43 million Mexican pesos).

Shining in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “About Time” and starring in the film “Focus” with Will Smith, Margot Robbie is considered today a true star of film and television. His wallet has also grown and therefore The Australian is not afraid when it comes to giving herself certain luxuries with the cars she has in her garage.

As they told this medium, Robbie took advantage of the filming of the Barbie movie to appear in a Nissan BladeGlider who stole all eyes. This functional concept model, presented in 2016 by the brand, has some tremendous characteristics: 272 CV and 707 Nm of torque, 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and a top speed of more than 190 km/h.

