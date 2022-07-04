Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling movie promises to break stereotypes

The images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling turned into ken and barbie have generated great expectations about what will be the film of the classic Mattel doll.

The public has not only shown emotion for how the actors lookwho generate emotion with each new image converted into the characters, but also for what the story will be.

Admittedly, both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are big draws in this movie.but the director, Greta Gerwing explained that this film promises to leave behind the stereotypes for the role that each character will play.

Gone is that story of the knight who rescues the lady, since in this case it will be Barbie who will play a role full of risks and courage to fight for what is important to her.

According to some information spread, it will be Barbie who is in charge of “rescue” Ken and she will also represent a woman capable of defending herself with force, since will stop being intimidated by bullying.

It all doesn’t stop there, because while Barbie isn’t afraid to take on a bully, Ken doesn’t hesitate to scream when the moment (and the terror) calls for it.

Barbie leaked scene shows what the character will look like

Through Twitter a video was broadcast in which you can see the two actors recording a scene that shows the incredible ability that Barbie has to defend herself.

In the clip you can see how a bully arrives to annoy the couple and he spanks Barbie, to which she reacts with annoyance and punches him in the face with a clenched fist.

When this happensKen lets out a high-pitched screamwhile Barbie also reacts with some fright.

“The best movie of all time is coming. #Barbie”, wrote a user next to the video that quickly went viral.