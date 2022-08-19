Entertainment

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling team up to star in the prequel to a 2000s hit

margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling They are two of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. The interpreters have not only managed to build great careers, but they are also two of the great actors of their generation, having been nominated for Oscars on more than one occasion. Next year fans will have the chance to see them together in the movie. Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig, and now they are preparing to face another project together.

In the month of May it was reported that Robbie would be in charge of leading a new film of the big scam (Ocean’s Eleven). The first version of the heist tape dates back to 1960, which featured names like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

