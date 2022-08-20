Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together in a new movie?

It’s without doubt that margot robbie is one of the most convening names in Hollywood from his work on “The Wolf of Wall Street”And each new project that has her at the center, generates an immediate interest in the public, as happens with “Barbie”, the film which will be released next year and in which he will work together with Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken. Now, and according to reports, both are very close to starring in a second film together.

As confirmed by the specialized site, “The Hollywood Reporter”, Gosling is negotiating to join the new version of “The Great Swindle”, the white-collar robbery saga that originally starred Frank Sinatra alongside the iconic “Rat Pack” in 1960 and which he reinvented George Clooney back in 2001.

For the new film, Margot Robbie will not only be its main star, but also producer and the director in charge will be Jay Roach (responsible for “Trumbo” and “My Girlfriend’s Family”, among others).

Read also: Gloria Trevi is angry about a meme on her face: This is how the singer has changed

Regarding the plot, the details are still unknown, but it was revealed that the story will take place during the 60s, in Europe (continuing the steps of the original The Big Swindle). Warner Bros. is estimated to begin filming in the course of 2023.

Expectation for “Barbie”

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” is one of the most anticipated projects for the coming months. According to her reports, the argument will deal with what happens to the popular doll when she is expelled from the paradisiacal place where she lived her whole life with her friends, and with Ken. In the course of the last few weeks, some of the first images of the shooting began to circulate, which considerably increased the expectations around this piece.

The first photo of Gosling as Ken was released by Warner Bros. on June 15 and was all the rage online. There he could be seen with platinum hair, tanned, smiling, wearing a denim vest and his abs exposed. All very beachy, relaxed, and with the omnipresent bubblegum pink.

Read also: Silvia Pinal and the select group of celebrities who have been honored in Fine Arts

That was the second official photo of the project, since in April the star of the film, Robbie, had been presented, just as smiling as his colleague, only on top of a pink convertible. Gerwig was inspired by the famous Mattel company toy line for the script he wrote with his partner, director Noah Baumbach.

For his part, and very enthusiastic about his role, Gosling assured in a dialogue with MTV News that he was born to play Ken in the live action version.

“There has always been a Ken in me, it is the character I was born to be. I feel this ‘Ken-ergy’ and the ‘Ken-ergy’ is alive in me now,” the actor stated.

“Barbie” has already finished filming and will hit commercial theaters in July 2023. The main figures in its cast, along with Robbie and Gosling, are Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey (the actress from the Netflix series, “Sex Education,” who has been physically compared to Robbie by many), Emerald Fennell and Will Ferrell.

Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL UNIVERSAL belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.