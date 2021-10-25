Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be Barbie and Ken • Studio magazine

Maybe for many Margot Robbie is still encapsulated in the head in the ultra sexy wife in pink version of Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and that therefore, at the time of the revelation as the face of Barbie in the live action directed by Greta Gerwig on the most famous doll in the world, it seemed the perfect choice. It will also be the big blue eyes and long platinum hair, as he wrote Variety “No name seems more appropriate than yours.” According to the latest news on the film that unfortunately we will not see before 2023, alongside Ryan Gosling obviously in the role of Ken. The screenplay will be handled by Noah Baumbach, Gerwig’s companion, thus carrying on that partnership that is above all artistic, born in 2010 with The wacky world of Greenberg, and continued with Frances Ha And Mistress America.

According to Deadline, who broke the news of Gosling’s involvement, the actor had initially decided to decline, but the dense insistence of the production (Warner) and especially of Gerwig who considers him an ideal Ken, finally broke through his doubts. . The details on the plot have not been disclosed, but considering that one of the most cinematically interesting couples in Hollywood will be handling the material (as were before them Spike Jonze and Sofia Coppola, so much so that theHollywood Reporter in this beautiful double interview he called them “The First Couple of film”) it is reasonable to expect something other than a simple story about the queen of Mattel. Broadly speaking, the story according to the site Imdb, will be that of a doll (Barbie) who lives in Barbieland, but is turned away because guilty of not being perfect at the right point. He then sets off on an adventure in the real world in which he will find Ken, who has fled for the same reason.

Among the recent engagements of Margot Robbie, in addition to the last Suicide Squad, where for the third time she wore the role of Harley Quinn, there is the next film by Damien Chazelle Babylon, and then another yet untitled film by David O. Russell, director of American Hustle, Bright side And Joy. As for Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, he has now become one of the most requested actors in Hollywood thanks to hits such as Drive, The Nice Guys And La La Land, has just finished filming The Gray Man, a thriller for Netflix where he plays a CIA agent betrayed by a person very close to him.