Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will star in the new Ocean’s Eleven

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie look set to join forces beyond Barbie, the feature film that Greta Gerwing is preparing for 2023 and that for now is running as one of the most prominent commercials for theaters. The tandem that the artists have created has excited the viewers, and they could meet again to star in the new movie of Ocean’s Eleven. Robbie is already confirmed for the projectand now it only remains to be seen if some kind of agreement is reached with Gosling, who has also just started a career at Netflix with the unseen agent. As reported from PuckNewsthe actor is already in talks to join his partner in the Warner Bros. Jay Roach remains confirmed as director.

The new movie of Ocean’s Eleven aims to be an attraction for the masses, following the cinematographic strategy that David Zaslav, head of Warner at the moment, search for your projects on the big screen. This new film, which will work as a prequel, will have the highest budget seen in the saga, but of course it will not reach the standards of the aforementioned the unseen agentwhere Netflix has thrown the house out the window and it seems that, at least in the short term, it has not obtained the results it was looking for.







If the film goes ahead, it will be the fifth film in the saga. Ocean’s since Steven Soderbergh did the reboot in 2001. Carrie Solomon is working on the script for this story which, in principle, will be related to the first steps of the character played by George Clooney, Danny Ocean. Details are still scarce and the project is very much up in the air. Let’s hope there is no last-minute cancellation, since Warner is facing a major crisis right now and there are projects, such as batgirlwhich will not see the light of day due to their dubious quality.