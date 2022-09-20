Entertainment

Margot Robbie and the obsessive Mango vest suit

One of the things we like most about margot robbie, in addition to his impeccable talent in front of the camera, is his good taste when it comes to clothing. The Australian actress knows all the style keys to create infallible outfits in which she incorporates the new trends of each season. Among her stylistic passions there has always been room for oversize blazers or pleated pants that we have seen her wear, adding very informal touches, but this time the protagonist of ‘Barbie’ has dared to bring out her most elegant and sophisticated side with this precious three piece suit with vest by Mangoand we warn you that it will be your new favorite of the fall season.

It is no coincidence that Robbie opted for the suit with a gray vest, the actress is in a great professional moment, has just finished filming one of his most anticipated films, ‘Barbie’, in which she will embody the popular Mattel doll, she is also immersed in the promotion of ‘Amsterdam’, the film directed by David O. Russell in which she has another leading role, and there are many projects that are yet to come with which the artist demonstrates her great acting talent, so what better time to put on the trendiest suit of the season and rampage through the city streets.

It is a three-piece gray suit set consisting of a double-breasted blazer and three front pockets, a wool suit vest with front buttons and a satin bodice at the back and pleated trousers with an opening at the bottom, ideal to wear with high-heeled sandals, as Robbie does on this occasion.

The actress has combined this outfit with a small black shoulder bag with a short handle, matching the heeled sandals and added a couple of very subtle accessories but that elevate the look, it is a turquoise blue ring and silver hoop earrings.

margot robbie in mango three-piece suit

Get the look of Margot Robbie

Structured wool suit blazer

€99.99

Wool suit vest

€39.99

Wool suit trousers

€59.99

