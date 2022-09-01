praised for Martin Scorsese, who located margot robbie on the map thanks to “The Wolf of Wall Street” and Tarantino, who had her play Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, the interpreter is at the peak of her career. And she is not alone because her Ken has a lot to do with her rise in real life, that is, her husband, the British director Tom Ackerleywith whom he forms a good team at the head of the production company they founded.

Taking into account this famous and photographed duo, we tell you about their compatibility considering the sun sign each. We remind you that the Sunaccording to Astrologyrepresents our identity and way of being more spontaneous.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley share love and business and Astrology could know the cause

The Sun was in Cancer when the protagonist of “Barbie” met this world. The personality of the fourth sign of the Zodiac is extra emotional and sensitive. Individuals with the Sun in the crab care about achieving their goals through effort and that is how Margot had to work from an early age, to help support her family after her father abandoned her.

Robbie is one of the most recognized actresses in the world of cinema today and has been appearing on the big screen since 2008, but it was not until her participation in “The Wolf of Wall Street” that she began to make her way in the film industry.

On the other hand, the Sun was in Capricorn when Tom Ackerley came into the world.. Responding to the laborious and demanding profile of the Zodiac kid, the businessman has been in the “show business” for years. He is an assistant director and producer and has worked on many films.

His impressive resume includes “Macbeth” and “The Two Faces of January.” He recently earned production credits for the ice skating biopic “I, Tonya,” in which his wife plays figure skater Tonya Harding.

As for your compatibility in love, we can deduce that it is an excellent union with a high probability of prospering over the years.. Both signs are ambitious and hard-working. In this sense, since they met, he has been a great support for her (and vice versa), since they both belong to the same industry.

In addition, they co-founded a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and she went on to say of him, “I’m a big advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun there is, life just got so much more fun somehow.” way”.

Therefore, they understand each other both in love and in business, which is not surprising because they are opposite signs (Water Cancer and Earth Capricorn) that complement each other thanks to their differences.

Recommended Video: August Predictions for Water Signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces