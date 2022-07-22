Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks join the cast of “Asteroid City” — Radio Concierto Chile

Wes Anderson’s new film is adding more and more stars to its cast. Tom Hanks Y margot robbie are the latest additions to the film Asteroid City, the eleventh production from the American director.

Focus recently revealed the official synopsis of the film. “Asteroid City is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for academic competitions, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more.”

Variety reported that Focus Features acquired the rights to Asteroid City. This is the first collaboration between Focus and Anderson since history coming-of-age from 2012, Moonrise Kingdom. His later movies The Grand Budapest Hotel, isle of dogs Y The French Dispatch last year, were distributed by Searchlight.

New and familiar faces

The star-studded cast features a mix of newcomers and familiar faces from the Anderson Cinematic Universe, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber. , Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

Asteroid City is produced by writer-director Anderson and his long-time collaborators Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. In addition to directing, Anderson co-wrote the screenplay with Roman Coppola, who also helped him with Moonrise Kingdom Y The Darjeeling Limited. Alexandre Desplat composed the film’s soundtrack in his sixth collaboration with Anderson.

There is still no release date, but the film was being shot around this time last year in Spain.














