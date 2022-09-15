Margot Robbie, anguished hours after leaving Cara Delevingne’s house

Photo credit: Jonathan Leibson – Getty Images

After coinciding in ‘Suicide Squad’, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie They became friends and since then we have seen them together on several occasions, without going any further, this summer they were on vacation in Formentera together with other ‘celebrities’. Although in the photos they appeared having a great time on the Balearic island, now the situation is different. In the last images of Margot Robbie, the ‘celeb’ shows concern for her friend.

The ‘Barbie’ actress paid Cara a visit at her West Hollywood home and, hours after being there, Margot was heading to the Los Angeles airport distraught and trying to hold back her tears. What could be the cause of this concern? A week ago Cara was seen on the tarmac of an airport behaving strangely and looking careless which set off alarms. In addition, Margot has not been the only person in Cara’s environment who has been concerned about her health. and her sister, Poppy Delevingnewas also seen leaving Cara’s property on the same day as the actress’s visit.

A source close to Cara Delevingne told ‘The Sun’ that her entourage was worried about her He added that they were trying to “organize some kind of intervention and make sure that Cara gets the help that she needs.”

And it is that, in addition to the latest images of her, the model has been absent from professional events such as launching your collection in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld o his absence at the Emmy Awards with his companions from ‘Only murders in the building’.