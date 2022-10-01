Margot Robbie arrived “incognito” in Argentina, but her fans discovered her
Friday 30.9.2022
–
Last update – 22:31
As happened almost two weeks ago, with the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch, now the social networks would have discovered the presence of the Australian Margot Robbie in Buenos Aires, another Hollywood star.
What?! Are you about to put together a crossover between Marvel and DC Comic? It seems not, that who is Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actress who plays Harley Quinn in DC movies came to Argentina simply to visit. Cumberbatch, accompanying his wife, Sophie Hunter, who staged two operas at the Teatro Colón. And Margot?
A tweet made it clear that the actress who will be Barbie in 2024 was really in the country, and a competition was sparked between fans to locate her. So far, no result. It’s not her?
Robbie, who has two Oscar nominations, for leading actress for I am Tonya and as a supporting actress for The Scandal (Bombshell), would be stopping at a hotel in Palermo, just like Cumberbatch. Never a Caballito, a Barracas, a Balvanera.
An important piece of information is that next week the film Amsterdam, in which she stars, will be released. But executives who manage the film in which Margot shares a multi-star cast (Christian Bale, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek) assure that the star did not come to promote David O. Russell’s film, the director of The Light Side of Life.
But the official Twitter of Warner Bros. Pictures Argentina published: “Margot Robbie is in Argentina and we can’t help but ask you: What is her best character?”, which would confirm the actress’s visit.
Another fact is that he already knows the country: he was filming Focus, along with Will Smith, in 2013.