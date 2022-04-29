– Advertisement –



Seriously, who else could have played the pink doll? Margot Robbie as “Barbie”: the first images of the film and its release date will leave you speechless.

Actress best known for her latest films as sexy and crazy harley quinngives a 360-degree turn to her old character and arrives as the most desired doll in history.

The first images of the film have already been released and the public is really looking forward to the premiere.

Next to this great actress, they will also participate Ryan GoslingWill Ferrell and other great artists.

Although more information about this amazing film has not yet been given, it is said that Will Ferrrell will be the tycoon owner of the Barbie house, and he will play an extremely important role in the film.

Sounds good right? There is no doubt that it looks like a very promising film.

Release date



Real-world or flesh-and-blood barbie Margot Robbie is very excited to be working alongside friends and “Lady Bird” producer Greta Gerwig, filming has already started and it looks like it will be a pretty accurate adaptation of the Matell’s most famous doll.

If everything goes as before, seeing astern, the premiere is expected on July 21, 2023, the same date on which it will compete for the audience, against another of the most spoiled directors of all time: Christopher Nolan.

Nolan’s movie is titled “Oppenheimer” and he will certainly be able to steal a lot of attention from this movie, however; we do not underestimate the Barbie of flesh and blood.

Are you going to miss Margot Robbie in a pink convertible car? We know that it is unlikely.

Margot Robbie as “Barbie”: first images of the film and its release date for this 2023.

You may also be interested: Bad Bunny takes over the big screen and debuts in the Marvel world as “El Muerto”