Margot Robbie (Barbie): What do we know about the sexual orientation of the actress

Now that we have seen the first photo of Margot Robbie as the protagonist of the film Barbie (2023) is a good time to remember why some people believe that she can live her sexuality as a bisexual woman.

Australian actress, model and producer margot robbie (suicide squad Y The Wolf of Wall Street) drew attention when he expressed his wish for one of his most memorable characters, harley quinn, lived her sexuality as a bisexual woman. This suggestion (which was actually more of a request) to DC Films raised some questions about the sexual orientation of the film’s protagonist. birds of prey.

The expectation of seeing the role of Margot Robbie involved in a bisexual romance was high, as it was known that she was also part of the production team. Furthermore, for the fans from the comics DC the idea was not far-fetched. MEET DC COMICS LGBT+ CHARACTERS.

In one of the deliveries of the writer and screenwriter Tom Taylor (injustice), Harley Quinn expresses her bisexuality openly. She is in a polyamorous relationship with poison ivy. This narrative twist also had some interesting overtones in the animated series. harley quinn. In case you want to see this adaptation of Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey, we remind you that it is available on HBO. THESE ARE SOME OTHER HBO SERIES IN WHICH YOU WILL SEE A COUPLE OF WOMEN.

What has the actress said about Harley Quinn?

Years before the release of the trailer for birds of preyMargot Robbie had a chat with the site PrideSource. In said interview was asked about the link between Poison Ivy and Harleyto which the producer replied:

“If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some they portray her as a friend. However, in others you can see that they have a romantic and sexual relationship as a couple. I would love to have Poison Ivy in this universe, because this couple is one of my favorite things about comics.”

However, the fans of the DC universe were very disappointed to notice the absence of Poison Ivy. Even so, a year after the arrival of birds of prey to the movie theaters Margot Robbie once again expressed her desire to see Harley Quinn live her sexuality as a bisexual antiheroine. FIND OUT WHY BIRDS OF PREY DISAPPOINTED THE LGBT+ PUBLIC.

In a conversation with EntertainmentTonight, The actress commented that her character was no longer interested in a relationship with Mister J. «[Harley] is looking for a new love. And she looks for him everywhere »he pointed out.

In 2021, when some details of his role in the reboot Pirates of the CaribbeanMargot also said that she would like to see an LGBT+ character.

What do we know about Margot Robbie’s sexuality?

Margot Robbie is one of the celebrities who have spoken about sexuality in an open way. It is known that since he processed his official identification he visits LGBT+ clubs. In addition, the production company he is in charge of (LuckyChap Entertainment) is aware that the representation of diversity is important. According to Robbie, the commitment to be part of a project led by women provides the opportunity to:

“Including content for the LGBTQ community as a huge aspect. We make movies for the public to love. A large part of the audience is part of the LGBTQ community, so obviously we want to create content for everyone. I don’t know if anyone could say that they don’t have a close person who isn’t part of that community, so of course it’s important. It is part of everyone’s life. Everyone will identify with those stories. We have a lot of things going on. I’m not sure when they will be released. Nothing has been announced yet. But what I can say is that we always want to make stories for everyone.”

Nevertheless, As far as is known, Margot Robbie lives her sexuality as a heterosexual woman. He has never given any kind of statement in which he talks about a dissenting sexual orientation or gender identity. She is currently married to British film producer Thomas Ackerley.

Unlike Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is not bisexual, but she has shown herself as an ally of those who live their sexuality as part of the LGBT+ community.

