Margot Robbie becomes the highest paid actress in Hollywood after becoming ‘Barbie’

margot robbie he continues to reap successes and has just broken a new record. the protagonist of I, Tonya has officially become the highest paid actress in Hollywood by starring alongside Ryan Gosling in the long-awaited film Barbie, According to the magazine Variety. The 32-year-old Australian actress has received nothing more and nothing less than €12.5 million, thus positioning itself at number one on the list, followed by Millie Bobby Brown who received approximately 10 million euros for her role in Enola Holmes 2.

The interpreter was already one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, earning 10 million euros for her latest film Birds of Frey in 2020, but the biopic of the famous Mattel doll has managed to catapult her to the top. The Australian had been linked to this project for a long time, the shooting of which ended three days ago. “People hear the name of Barbie and think they already know what the movie is going to be about, but no, it will be something very different from what is expected”declared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Robbie hopes to spark thoughtful conversation while honoring the doll’s fans: “If we can do that then we’ve achieved our goal.”

The film is directed by Greta Gerwigdirector of other hits like little women either Lady Bird. She has also co-written it with Noah Baumbach, her partner in real life and with whom she has already collaborated on other projects such as Frances Ha either Mrs America. Robbie and Gosling are joined by Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate Mckinnon and Ariana Greenblatt, thus forming a luxury cast. Of the plot, it has only been revealed that the film will focus on the story of Barbie, a doll that lives in barbie land and that she is expelled for not being perfect enough, for which she is forced to go on an adventure in the real world.

Margot Robbie has also wanted to be part of the production of the film with her producer LuckyChap Entertainmenta company that she runs with her husband Tom Ackerley whom she met during the filming of the film French Suite in 2014 and whom she married in 2016. The Australian has been in the film industry since 2008 but it was not until her participation in The wolf of Wall Street which began to gain fame and starring roles. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar she explained how difficult her beginnings were for her and how important it was for her to be a part of this movie: “When I was trying to make a name for myself as an actress, the creative roles for women were limited. I didn’t want to choose another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend, just a catalyst for the male story. That was not inspiring. It is an honor to produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world.” The premiere of Barbie will be the first live-action film adaptation of the toy franchise, and it is scheduled for July 2023, so we will have to wait to see Robbie bring the most famous doll in the world to life.