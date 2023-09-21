Margot Robbie bid goodbye to ‘Barbie style’ in a unique three-piece tailored suit from Mango.

That we like pink? well yes, but also We’re fond of apparel that empowers us in some way or the other and makes us feel more powerful than ever., And this is evident for actress Margot Robbie, who wears pure clothes in the purest style season after season ‘Barbie Girl’ During the press conference of the filmThis time it was decided to move away from pastel tones to surprise us with the perfect halftime style.

The actress was seen roaming on the streets of Los Angeles With dark brown three-piece suit, it’s about a Look Elegant and classic, he wore it without a shirt under his vest, confirming the good weather. An ideal option to use during autumn when it will be cold and hot at the same time.

The first time Margot Robbie decided to wear this suit, she paired it with black shoes. But This time he decided to paint it (but only a little) adding it to some stilettos Brown suede shoes and a bag to match the gold accessories.

Margot Robbie wore a tailored mango suit

Mango

suit is Mango And all the apparels are currently available on the brand’s website. This type of set is ideal for You can wear everything together but you can also wear the pieces separatelyMaking the most of it and creating all possible styles.

Mango Vest: 39.99 euros

Mango American: 89.99 euros

Mango tailored pants: 59.99 euros

Another three-piece suit from Zara with an autumnal touch

Zara

Zara three-piece tailored suit: blazer (69.95 euros), vest (29.95 euros), pleated pants (39.95 euros).