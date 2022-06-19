Entertainment

Margot Robbie – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

margot robbie is an Australian actress known for The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Scandal (2019) Y Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019).

About Margot Robbie

Margot Elise Robbie was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby (Australia).

After some roles in teen comedies and others, Margot Robbie became known for the series neighbors until then he starred Pan-Am (2011)…until it came Scorsese and made her the not-quite-good wife in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) -he wasn’t exactly “a saint” either- and the papers rained down on him.

She was nominated for an Oscar for I, Tonya (2017) and for the wonderful Bombshell (2019) and has great performances in movies like Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019). and others like Dreamland (2019),

She is also a producer: A Promising Young Woman (2020).

In addition, she is the protagonist of Birds of Prey (2020) Y The Suicide Squad (2021)an unclassifiable but hilarious superhero movie in which he plays harley queenthe girlfriend of the Joker.

He has yet to release a movie called Barbie (2023) -yes, yes, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.

Margot Robbie Quotes

I’d rather trust nine people and have the tenth stab me in the back. I would accept that drop to have those nine friendships or work relationships instead of having none. That is not living.

The ’60s are my favorite decade, with the Cold War and the feminist movement. And also the music, the fashion, the clothes, the hair.

Margot Robbie movies at MCM

Video: 73 questions to Margot Robbie | VOGUE Spain

