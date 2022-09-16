Margot Robbie breaks down in tears leaving Cara Delevingne’s house

Maximum concern for the state of health of Cara Delevingne. The supermodel has been occupying the headlines of the world press for several days after starring in a strange episode at the Los Angeles airport. There, several paparazzi captured the British “very nervous, barefoot, smoking, gesticulating excessively, emaciated and spinning on herself.” A strange behavior that is worrying his family, closest friends and, of course, his millions of followers.

“We are all terribly worried about her. There is talk of generating some kind of intervention and making sure that the model receives the help she may need, ”says a person close to her family in statements to ‘The Sun’. Throughout these days, Cara Delevingne has received several visits from her inner circle, so the concern is even greater. Especially after photographers caught Margot Robbie breaking down in tears after leaving the house.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, Margot Robbie left her best friend’s house in anguish. The photographs show how the actress burst into tears when leaving the place and how her face perfectly reflected her anguish over the delicate personal moment that Cara Delevingne could be going through. The interpreter visited the British model before leaving Los Angeles for professional commitments.

His family, on alert

Margot Robbie’s visit is not the only one that has attracted attention in recent days. Poppy Delevingne, sister of the model, has also moved from London to the United States to settle with Cara given the alleged seriousness of the situation. Several local media affirm that Poppy would be trying to deal with the British so that she agrees to enter a rehabilitation center.