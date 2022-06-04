Margot Robbie captivates in a casual chic look with flared jeans and a black blazer – New Woman

Throughout his career, margot robbie has conquered the public with his impeccable work on films like I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell either Birds of Prey.

However, the Oscar nominee is not only one of the most talented and successful actresses in Hollywood. She is also one of the most elegant stars and a fashion reference.

Whether it’s on the red carpet, an exuberant event or a casual outing, the Australian performer always stands out with her sophisticated, timeless and original fashion bets.

He did so on May 29 when he left for London with his castmates in the new production that he heads, the tape of live action of Barbiein a look simple and elegant.

Margot Robbie is an example of style in flared jeans

Sunday night, the 31-year-old artist was captured when she met up with cast members to tour shows and nightspots at the West End; reported Daily Mail.

While joining the director of Barbie, Greta Gerwigand actors like her co-star, Ncuti Gatwathe famous monopolized the glances in a casual attire made up of basics.

The outfits of robby for the group outing was composed a black crop top round neck and sleeveless light blue high-rise flared-leg jeans.

Until then, the ensemble was a classic casual style combo. However, the interpreter of the iconic Mattel doll raised it by adding a sophisticated black blazer.

Also, Margot finished off with a pair of black leather open toe slingback pumps with a chunky high heel to navigate the narrow streets of Soho with style and comfort.

With regard to accessories, the artist opted only for some gold earrings and a mini frosty gray baguette bag with which he added brightness to the minimalist outfit.

Finally, the elegant actress completed the look to visit the raucous place leaving her blonde hair loose and her face covered with a black mask to protect yourself from covid.

In this way, with this fashionable bet to walk around the English capital, margot robbie not only did it look sensational, it also reaffirmed itself as muse of casual yet chic style.

On the other hand, the live action of Barbie will hit theaters around the world July 21, 2023.